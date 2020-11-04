Man posed as 16-year-old on TikTok, Snapchat to talk to teen girls, CA cops say

A Fontana, California, man was arrested after police said he used TikTok, Snapchat, and other platforms to pose as a 16-year-old to talk to teenage girls.

On Oct. 28, Fontana Police Department detectives were told by Texas investigators about a 12-year-old girl who had been sent “unsolicited, vulgar sexual photographs” over Snapchat, according to a news release.

Police said they identified Edgar Carrizalez, 27, as the Snapchat user and searched his home. They said they found he was posing as a 16-year-old on several social media apps, including Snapchat, Frog What’s Up Friend, Kik, Discord, Spotafriend Meet Teens App and TikTok.

Authorities linked Carrizalez to the screen names KeKid45 and Kyleyou1, which they say he used to talk to minors. Detectives also said they discovered child pornography on his devices.

Carrizalez was arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography, CBS Los Angeles reported. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday and is being held without bail.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.