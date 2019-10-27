Smoke from California’s raging Kincade Fire visible from space, satellite photo shows

A satellite view of the Kincade Fire on Thursday already shows an enormous plume of smoke over the Sonoma County, California, blaze.

The Kincade Fire, which erupted Wednesday near Geyserville, has burned 30,000 acres as of Sunday morning and is 10 percent contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reports.

Satellite images show the early spread of the Kincade Fire now rampaging through Sonoma County in California, which has now sent 180,000 evacuees fleeing in its path and consumed 30,000 acres. Maxar Technologies via The Associated Press

Nearly 180,000 Sonoma County residents are under mandatory evacuation orders as a result of the wind-driven blaze, The Sacramento Bee reported.

The satellite image, provided by Maxar Technologies to The Associated Press, was taken from 383 miles up, The San Francisco Chronicle reported. The National Weather Service estimated the smoke plume to be 3,000 feet high.