28-year-old man falls to his death from top of waterfall in North Carolina mountains

A hiker died after falling off the infamously dangerous Big Bradley Waterfall in Western North Carolina over the weekend, according to first responders and news outlets.

Aaron Post of Charleston, South Carolina, lost his grip and slid down the falls about 10:40 a.m. Saturday as other hikers watched helplessly, WLOS reported. He was hospitalized with critical injuries and died Sunday, the station reported.

Officials with the Henderson County Rescue Squad said on Facebook they were called Saturday to assist with the rescue, “extracting the patient out of the rugged areas to an awaiting ambulance and then onto a medical center.”

The rescue squad said a helicopter was needed to remove the hiker from the site, due to the remote location.

“Although the outcome is not what anyone wants; everyone worked together as a team to make sure this patient had the best care and extraction they could. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends during this difficult time,” the department posted.

Big Bradley Falls near Saluda is “tucked in a small gorge on Cove Creek,” according to NCWaterfalls.com. The water drops 75 to 100 feet between steep sides, according to hiking sites.

“It can be a dangerous area and several people have died here over the years,” NCWaterfalls.com says.

Lance Konstants Healy, 47, of the Charlotte area died after falling off the same waterfall in 2017, according to the Asheville Citizen-Times. He was hiking with his two pre-teen daughters at the time, the newspaper said.