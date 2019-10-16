Footage of female athletes in college locker room posted to porn site, SC police say

SHARE COPY LINK

Several videos taken inside a college locker room were uploaded onto a pornography website, South Carolina officials say.

The footage showed female athletes “changing clothes and taking showers” in a facility at Limestone College, according to a Gaffney Police Department report obtained Wednesday.

They were filmed while using the men’s soccer team locker room from September 2012 to October 2013, the report says.

But just two months ago, five recordings taken near shower and dressing areas were posted to a porn site, according to police.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Officials say “the video seemed to be sitting on a sink in the males locker room recording the females.”

The report was filed as a “peeping Tom” incident, records show.

Limestone is a four-year Christian college with more than 3,000 students, its website says. Its main Gaffney campus is about 20 miles northeast of Spartanburg and near the North Carolina border.

The school says it focuses on the safety of its campus community and has been working with police as they investigate the videos, according to a statement sent to WHNS and other news outlets.

“We are fortunate that such alleged incidents are highly uncommon on our campus, and they certainly will not be tolerated,” the statement said, according to WSPA. “Limestone College is as safe as any institution in the nation.”