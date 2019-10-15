Bomb goes off at elementary school playground, Montana cops say. Students evacuated

SHARE COPY LINK

A bomb that was found on an elementary school playground in Montana detonated on Tuesday, police say.

Police say an “improvised explosive device,” or IED, was found on the playground at Rossiter Elementary School in Helena Tuesday morning and detonated not long after. It’s unclear if police detonated the device.

The bomb exploded at 8:21 a.m. just before the bell rang to signal the start of the school day, the Associated Press reported. The school had not received any threats, according to the news outlet. There were no children nearby.

Police say a bomb detonated at Rossiter Elementary school in Helena, Montana on Tuesday. Google Maps

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Department of Homeland Security describes an IED as a “homemade bomb.”

Police say no one was injured in the blast and Rossiter students are being evacuated.

All other Helena District 1 Schools and East Helena Schools have been placed on lockdown so they can be searched by law enforcement, police say. They are not currently being evacuated.