Driver chases teens on bikes onto golf course and hits one, California cops say

A California police department arrested a man after he reportedly chased two teens in his vehicle, striking one with his car and robbing him, according to multiple outlets.

The incident happened Monday evening at the Eastlake Country Club, near Otay Lakes Road and east of Eastlake Parkway, Chula Vista police Lt. Scott Adkins told The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Police say two teen boys, ages 14 and 15, reportedly “threw food at the suspect’s Mercedes-Benz sedan on Fenton Street near Lane Avenue, then the driver chased after the teens, who rode away on bicycles,” Lt. Gino Grippo told Fox 5 San Diego.

“They rode on the golf course, the grass, to get away, and he drove after them,” Adkins said, according to The Union Tribune.

Garrett Perry, 41, “struck one of the bicyclists with his car and then punched the teen several times,” ABC 10 News reported.

Adkins told The Union-Tribune the suspect was arrested shortly after the incident and was booked into the San Diego Central Jail late Monday night. Perry was subsequently charged with three felonies of assault with a deadly weapon, child cruelty and robbery, per ABC 10 News

His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, according to Fox 5 San Diego.