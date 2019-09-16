Missouri couple celebrating 66th wedding anniversary killed by stolen truck, cops say

Watch how officers are trained for high speed chases Kevin Butler with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy's police pursuit training class demonstrates how police officers train to drive when responding to a call or during a pursuit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kevin Butler with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy's police pursuit training class demonstrates how police officers train to drive when responding to a call or during a pursuit.

A Missouri couple was killed Sunday in a crash with a driver trying to escape from cops in a stolen truck, police say.

They had just celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary three days earlier, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Bernard and Marilyn Steffel, ages 91 and 89, were driving on a highway near Jefferson City about noon Sunday when a truck being chased by police hit their vehicle head on, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver of the stolen Chevrolet Silverado “purposefully crossed into the eastbound lanes” before striking the couple’s vehicle, according to a tweet.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

#ColeCounty - Details of the fatal crash on US 54 have been released.



Driver 2 was in a stolen vehicle & fleeing from Jefferson City PD when he purposefully crossed through the median into the eastbound lanes.



https://t.co/rjUmTQ2W1P — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) September 16, 2019

After the collision, the stolen truck flipped onto the median, police said.

The couple and the driver of the truck died at the scene, police said.

Police identified the driver of the stolen truck as Demarius Rubin, a 29-year-old man from Memphis, Tennessee.

Bernie Steffel Jr., the couple’s eldest son, said his parents were driving home to the St. Louis suburb Bellefontaine Neighbors after celebrating their anniversary at a lake home, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“It’s terrible,” Steffel told the newspaper. “The only thing I can say is, at least they went together.”