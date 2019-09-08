Wild horses on NC islands were able to ride out Hurricane Dorian, rescue groups say

Beaufort horses escape to higher ground after major flooding A group of horses wades through floodwater to find dry land. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A group of horses wades through floodwater to find dry land.

The wild horses that live on North Carolina islands are doing fine after Hurricane Dorian hit the coast, rescue groups say.

The horses on the state’s barrier islands weren’t evacuated for the hurricane, as they’re able to survive the storm by seeking higher ground, hiding out under oak trees and huddling together to brace against strong winds, the Charlotte Observer reported.

Now that the storm has passed, groups that work with the horses are giving updates on their well-being.

So far, two groups of horses are accounted for and safe.

The Ocracoke Ponies are doing well and have been getting “extra love and attention,” Cape Hatteras National Seashore wrote on Facebook.

Ocracoke Island, in North Carolina’s Outer Banks, was inundated with storm surge from Hurricane Dorian, leaving hundreds of people stranded in the flood, The News & Observer reported.

“Looking at these beautiful ponies it’s hard to imagine the storm that passed through just a few days ago,” the group wrote on Facebook.

All of the horses on the Rachel Carson Reserve in Beaufort are also accounted for and doing well, the group wrote on Facebook.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund, also on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, posted on Facebook saying staff have been out checking on the horses and that all the horses seen so far have been fine. They believe the herd didn’t suffer any injuries, the groups said.