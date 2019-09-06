Relentless Hurricane Dorian eyes the Outer Banks, cuts power for thousands in Carolinas

Waterspout from Dorian hits Emerald Isle RV park A waterspout spun out by one of the bands of Hurricane Dorian came ashore at Emerald Isle on Thursday morning, striking the Holiday Trav-L-Park RV park on Campground Road. Police say there were some injuries. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A waterspout spun out by one of the bands of Hurricane Dorian came ashore at Emerald Isle on Thursday morning, striking the Holiday Trav-L-Park RV park on Campground Road. Police say there were some injuries.

Hurricane Dorian’s winds and rain have pounded the Carolinas for a day, and the assault will continue Friday as the eye slowly passes over or near Cape Hatteras on the Outer Banks, the National Weather Service says.

The eye was “not far from Cape Lookout” at 5 a.m. Friday morning, with the strongest winds reported on the northern side of the eyewall, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Dorian’s eyewall got closest to shore overnight, when it came within 7 miles of Morehead City in North Carolina, according to The Weather Channel.

Multiple counties near the North Carolina coast remained under curfews early Friday, with highways flooded, some roads washed out and fallen trees trapping people in their neighborhoods, according to social media posts.

A growing number of people — more than 179,000 — in North Carolina also woke up to power outages Friday, including 24,000 in New Hanover County and 28,000 in Brunswick County.

The outages increased by 30,000 from 4:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.



Shelters were opened at 70 schools near the coast, and nearly 10,000 people had taken the offer overnight, according to state officials. Three of the shelters in New Hanover County were reportedly full.

In coastal New Hanover County, residents were being told not to call 911 “unless there is a life threatening emergency.” They were also warned that “Duke Energy will not be responding to downed power lines until day break due to the extremely hazardous conditions.”

New Hanover, home to Wilmington, saw some of the highest gusts (64 mph) and rainfall totals so far during the storm’s trek through the Carolinas, with 10.25 inches reported at one site, according to the National Hurricane Center.

In South Carolina, a site in Georgetown County had 11.29 inches of rain and a 62 mph gust, officials said.

State officials have attributed one death — an 85-year-old man who fell — to the storm so far. But Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis told WITN a man in Oriental had a heart attack and died while “pulling his boat out of the water” during the storm Thursday.



At 4 a.m. Friday, Dorian’s eye was about 80 miles south of Cape Hatteras on the Outer Banks, where some forecasters with The Weather Channel predicted it could briefly cross from water onto land for the first time.

The storm currently has sustained winds of 90 mph and is moving north at 14 mph, according to the hurricane center. A NOAA weather station within the western portion of Dorian’s eye reported 69 mph sustained winds and gusts of 75 mph, forecasters said.

Gusts of 85 mph were reported by a station at Fort Macon near Atlantic Beach, the center said.

The eye of the storm is projected to stay along the North Carolina coast much of Friday, churning the ocean and dropping inches of rain on the eastern half of the state.

“Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 220 miles,” the National Hurricane Center said.

Tornadoes remain possible in coastal counties like Currituck and Camden in northern North Carolina, forecasters say.

“Life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds are expected to continue along portions of the North Carolina coast,” the National Hurricane Center said at 5 a.m. “Flash flooding is occurring, and will continue to become morewidespread across the eastern Carolinas and far southeast Virginiathis morning.”