Lightning strike at Ohio cemetery kills 27-year-old jogger, officials say

An Ohio woman was struck and killed by lightning on Friday after she and her friends were jogging through Spring Grove Cemetery, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Danielle Brosius, 27, and two friends were jogging through the cemetery just after 5 p.m. on Friday, according to WLWT. Soon after, rain began to fall. Reports say a security guard offered the women a ride, but they declined.

The security guard drove away and told WLWT that a minute later, he heard the crackling of thunder and saw the lightning. When he returned, he found two of the women on the ground and a third performing CPR.

“Spring Grove is deeply saddened by this tragic accident. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families,” Gary M. Freytag, President and CEO of Spring Grove Cemetery, told Fox 19.

Brosius was pronounced dead Friday afternoon after being taken to UC Medical Center, Fox 19 said. The condition of the other two women is unknown.

According to the National Weather Service, Brosius was the 14th lightning fatality of 2019.