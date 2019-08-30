Teens go for swim after breaking into Washington water tower, video shows

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Teenagers will face charges after taking a dip in the drinking water supply at a water tower in Snohomish, Washington, according to police and city officials.

“Local teenagers forcibly entered the fenced area by cutting the locked gate, climbed up the ladder on the side of the water tower, removed the hatch cover and jumped in,” Snohomish city officials wrote in a Facebook post, adding that authorities learned of the breach Thursday and suspect it occurred between 8 a.m. Monday and 4 p.m. Wednesday.

“Detectives have already identified all of the involved individuals and the case is currently under investigation,” police said in a Facebook post Thursday. “There is no danger to the public.”

Police said video of the swim has been circulating on YouTube. KOMO reported that the YouTube video suggests “five of the teens eventually went into the water.”

KIRO reported that “charges will be filed, but (police) said who will be charged and what the charges will be have not been determined.”

Video that apparently shows the incident was posted by KIRO. In the clip, at least one teen can be seen climbing down a ladder into the water and jumping in with a splash. He reports to his friends that the water is cold.

City officials wrote on Facebook that “routine Coliform samples have been collected and results came back satisfactory. Daily chlorine residual monitoring has been taking place and residuals are within their normal range.”

Officials said they have isolated the North Zone Reservoir from the rest of the water system and said “we will be flushing in the area.”

The city said it will keep monitoring the water quality and will stay in contact with state health officials about the situation.