Trick shots with a shopping cart? ‘Can’t no one drop a cart like me,’ Missouri man says

You’ve heard of football and basketball trick shots, but what about shopping cart trick shots?

A Kansas City-area father is crafting his skills — sending shopping carts “winding and curving” across store parking lots until they park perfectly in the cart collector, according to a video obtained by the newswire Storyful.

On Twitter, Ryan Jones calls himself a “cart game master.”

“My wife hates when I do it and I started it to annoy her but found out quickly I was pretty good at it,” Jones told Storyful. “Now my kids beg me to do it.”

Jones sent his first trick shot to friends, who loved it, he says. Now they’ve nicknamed him “Cart GOAT,” short for greatest of all time, Storyful reported.

Here’s a few more clips of his best work.