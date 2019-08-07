Armed kidnappers offer victim grilled cheese sandwich ‘for his troubles,’ Texas cops say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A Texas man was held at gunpoint and forced to stay inside a home for several hours Sunday night, police said.

However, police say the armed kidnappers did offer him a sandwich “for his troubles.”

The four suspects went to an Aransas Pass, Texas, residence about 6 p.m. Sunday and held the man “against his will,” police said in a news release. Three of the accused kidnappers and the man worked together, and they had a problem with a comment he made about one of them, police said.

The suspects are accused of holding the man at gunpoint while they searched through his cellphone, demanding answers to their questions, police said. After several hours, they let him go.

That’s when the suspects tried to make it all better, according to police.

“They then released him and offered him a grilled cheese sandwich for his troubles,” police said in the news release.

Police didn’t say whether the man took up the kidnappers on their offer.

Police have arrested four suspects: Jamison Nejezchleb, 26; Jeremy Radford, 33; William Swan, 31; and Thomasine Radford, 24.