Teens duct tape 8-year-old playing at park to pole, steal his candy, Illinois cops say

A boy playing at an Illinois park with his younger brother was duct taped to a pole and had his candy stolen by teenagers, police said.

The 8-year-old boy and his younger brother, 6, were at a park next to the Stingray Bay water park in Huntley, the mother told police Monday, according to a Facebook post by police. Two teenagers in black and green “Fortnite” T-shirts and black shorts biked up to the brothers, police said.

One teen grabbed onto the 8-year-old boy’s wrist and stole his candy, police said. Then the teenager duct taped his wrist to a pole that was part of fitness equipment, police said. As soon as the teenagers biked away, the boy’s younger brother got help from a park employee, police said.

The employee cut the duct tape and called the boys’ mother, police said.

Police are working with the park district to investigate the case.