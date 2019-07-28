After dad dies, 6-year-old opens lemonade stand so he can take mom on date in Colorado

The Denver Fire Department helped spread the word about Brady Campbell’s lemonade stand. Denver Fire Department

When a Colorado boy wanted to do something special for his mom following a family tragedy, he took matters into his own hands.

Brady Campbell, 6, decided to take his mom on a date to raise her spirits following the death of his father, but he didn’t have enough money, KDVR reported.

To make some money, Brady set up shop in his front yard selling lemonade for $1 “or best offer,” the TV station reported. He opened for business the day after his dad, Brandon Campbell, passed away at age 37 following a battle with colon cancer.

The community came by in droves.

It started with neighbors and friends, but after a local police officer stopped by and radioed other officers and firefighters, the stand really took off, raising $244 that afternoon, a post on GoFundMe said.

Brady says his father helped him come up with the idea and make the stand’s signs, KUSA reported.

“He always wanted good to come from everything. He was the most positive person you will ever meet,” Amanda Campbell, Brady’s mom, said of her husband, according to KCNC.

Following news of Brady’s enterprise, a “virtual lemonade stand” was set up for Brady and his mom on GoFundMe. The virtual stand has raised more than $30,000 to help fund more dates for Brady and Amanda as well as contributions to the Palliative Care Team and Cancer Center at University of Colorado Anschutz.