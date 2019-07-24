National
Driver’s ingenious use of sports drink gets him out of traffic ticket, Colo. cops say
Ah, the benefits of sports drinks. They’re refreshing after a long workout or when you have a touch of the flu. But a man traveling through Colorado put his red sports drink to work in a new way.
As a tail light.
A photo posted to the Longmont Police Department’s Facebook page shows a bottle full of red liquid duct-taped to the back of a vehicle over a light well.
On Monday, Longmont police pulled over the driver, an oil company employee who often passes through town, but let him go without a ticket, KMGH reported. He told police he was on his way to get the tail lamp fixed.
It’s a deviation from the usual red-tape trick and police say they appreciated the driver’s resourcefulness, but they ask drivers to take their tail lights seriously.
“Working tail lights prevent accidents,” they said.
Several Facebook users praised the driver for his efforts, one even calling him MacGyver.
“Thought it was ingenious. At least this person was trying!!!” one wrote.
“I feel like this guy def gets an A for effort. Homie is trying,” wrote another.
“Wow. Just when you think you’ve seen it all!!”
“He has to empty it out really fast if he wants to back up.”
