Children found locked in back of U-Haul. Three NC adults face charges, police say

Three children were found locked in the back of a U-Haul that contained crystal methamphetamine, cocaine and drug paraphernalia, media outlets report.

Someone at a welcome center on I-40 in Tennessee noticed the children being locked in the back of the truck on Saturday and told authorities, according to WBIR.

Police later found the truck near the 431 mile marker in Cocke County, WBIR reported.

The three children, all under the age of 8, were found in the back of the U-Haul, and the meth, cocaine and drug paraphernalia were found in the front, according to WSMV.

Three adults, Lakista Wiliams, Willie Green Jr. and Eric Larue, all from Hendersonville, North Carolina, were arrested and face charges of child endangerment and drug possession, according to WCYB.