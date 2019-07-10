‘Fleas were eating animals alive:’ California zoo let animals slowly die, PETA says

What can you do to stop animal abuse? Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

Animal rights activists are calling for an animal cruelty investigation at a zoo in Bakersfield, California, after three animals died there — one starving skunk this year, and two flea-infested fisher cats last year.

The Kern County Superintendent of Schools runs the roadside zoo, which is called the California Living Museum, according to PETA, the animal rights advocacy organization that called for the Sheriff’s Office to launch an investigation into the zoo and its operators on Wednesday.

“Any reasonable animal care facility would notice if an animal were starving to death or if fleas were eating animals alive,” Brittany Peet, PETA’s director of captive animal law enforcement, said in a statement. Peet asked authorities “to hold the California Living Museum responsible for the neglect that led to these animals’ slow, painful deaths.”

Peet wrote in a July 10 letter to Kern County Sheriff Don Youngblood that the zoo “subjected the animals to ‘unnecessary cruelty’ and ‘needless suffering’ ... in violation of California law prohibiting cruelty to animals.”





Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Angela Monroe wrote in an email to McClatchy that “based on the complaint, we will conduct a preliminary investigation, and forward any reports to appropriate authorities.”

Representatives for the school district did not immediately respond to McClatchy’s request for comment on Wednesday afternoon. KGET reported that school officials were planning a press conference later in the afternoon.

U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection reports at the zoo, which were obtained by PETA and posted online, found that in the 2018 fisher cat deaths “failure to treat health conditions may lead to unnecessary pain and distress in animals, and in this case, their death.”

A U.S. Department of Agriculture report after the skunk’s February 2019 death said that a “records review revealed an uncharacteristically high mortality rate at this facility since” the beginning of 2018. Records said there were “no food or feces in the intestinal tract” of the skunk and that it showed signs of a viral infection.

“Both the curator and the skunk caretaker on duty at the time of the inspection stated that there was no procedure in place to ensure that all the animals in shared enclosures were eating,” according to the second report, which was completed in April 2019.

The report on the fisher cats’ deaths said the animals died in the spring of 2018 “after staff failed to treat them for a severe flea infestation.” That report found that in a note on April 3, 2018, a caretaker wrote of two fisher cats: “...Also observed a lot of scratching today. May want to consider flea meds, if possible...”

But a curator said “no action was taken” about the scratching and the animals were found dead on April 23 and May 3, according to the report.

The first fisher cat to die didn’t get a necropsy from a veterinarian, the U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection report said, but the second cat did — and the animal’s necropsy report suggested a severe flea infestation: “...OPENED BAG THOUSANDS OF FLEAS - FROZE BODY OVERNIGHT TO KILL … External exam: thousands of fleas...”

PETA said the organization wrote to Kern County schools urging the superintendent to “to transfer the surviving animals (at the California Living Museum) to reputable facilities. PETA offered its assistance in finding appropriate placements for the animals, but that offer was refused on July 9.”