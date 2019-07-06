How can a 7.1 earthquake be 10 times stronger than a 6.4? The Richter scale explained

Video: How prepared or unprepared are you for an earthquake? FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes."

The earthquake that rattled Californians on Friday night measured 7.1 on the Richter scale, which doesn’t sound that much worse than the 6.4-magnitude quake that struck the day before.

But it was.

The small numerical difference masks the fact that Friday’s quake in the Mojave Desert was actually around 10 times larger than the first one, said Lucy Jones, a California Institute of Technology seismologist, according to the Los Angeles Times.





Wait, what?

Welcome to the Richter scale, a measure that “reflects the amount by which the earth’s crust shifts” during an earthquake, according to the Associated Press. On the scale, which Caltech’s Charles F. Richter created in 1935 to compare tremor size, each whole number increase is a tenfold jump in the size of an earthquake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The scale functions differently than those that measure other natural disasters.

Tornadoes are measured using the Fujita scale, which places a twister in one of six categories — 0 through 5 — primarly based on damage, which is then correlated to wind speed. Each category reflects increasing levels of destruction.

Hurricanes are categorized using the Saffir-Simpson wind scale. Sustained winds between 74 and 95 mph represent a Category 1. Category 2 winds are 96 to 11 mph, on up to Category 5, with sustained winds over 156 mph.

The Richter Scale is logarithmic, making huge jumps from number to number. An earthquake that registers an 8.7 is a whopping 794 times larger than a magnitude 5.8 earthquake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

“The magnitude scale is really comparing amplitudes of waves on a seismogram, not the STRENGTH (energy) of the quakes,” the USGS said.

The U.S. Geological Survey says that “as an estimate of energy, each whole number step in the magnitude scale corresponds to the release of about 31 times more energy than the amount associated with the preceding whole number value.”

The survey’s “How much bigger…?” calculator can help you compare quake sizes.

One appeal of the Richter scale is that it provides each quake with “an easy-to-remember and easy-to-interpret single-digit number,” Scientific American reports.





“A magnitude 3 is a tiny earthquake,” according to Scientific American. “A magnitude 6 is one that can cause substantial damage. A magnitude 9, like the one that caused December’s deadly Indian Ocean tsunami, is capable of causing severe devastation.”