16 tubers miss exit on NC river, float for hours in the dark, officials say

Cape Fear River where a group of tubers lost their way in the dark and had to be rescued late Monday.

Sixteen people, including an 8-year-old child, had to be rescued late Monday after getting lost on the Cape Fear River in southeastern North Carolina, according to the Buies Creek Fire Department.

The group of tubers had become disoriented in pitch-black conditions that settled over the river after sunset, officials told The Charlotte Observer. The murky river includes long stretches through densely wooded areas where there is little or no light on the shore.

Buies Creek Fire officials say they were called just before 10 p.m. to help Erwin Fire and Rescue search the river for the group.

“After launching a boat and crew of 4, Boat 8 was able to locate and assist in removing 16 stranded victims as young as 8 years old from the water,” said a Facebook post.

“All subjects were safely removed from the water and evaluated by EMS crews and transport to their vehicles.”

None required emergency medical aid, Buies Creek Fire officials told The Charlotte Observer.

The Erwin Fire Department said the group of adults, teens and children got on the river midday in Lillington, “but they were not able to find their way out” at an intended exit in Erwin, WRAL reported. The station says 17 in all were rescued.

Erwin Fire and Rescue Chief John Wilkins said the tubers got “more confused and disoriented” as darkness settled in, WNCN reported.

Some among the group used cellphones to call for help, and a drone lent by Harnett County Emergency Management officials was used to locate them near Pump Station Road, the station reported.

The road is about 14 miles southeast of Lillington, and ends at the river near Erwin. The town is about 35 miles south of Raleigh.