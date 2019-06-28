Porkchop the pig, named a citizen by Illinois mayor, may ‘become bacon,’ residents say The mayor of Herrin, Illinois once named Porkchop the pig an honorary citizen of his small town. Now, the 200-pound swine that roams the streets – doubling in size as she ate scraps – could be in danger. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The mayor of Herrin, Illinois once named Porkchop the pig an honorary citizen of his small town. Now, the 200-pound swine that roams the streets – doubling in size as she ate scraps – could be in danger.

Porkchop the pig has fallen out of favor in the small town of Herrin, Illinois.

When she first escaped this year, six police officers tried catching Porkchop and taking her to a farm, according to the Daily Egyptian, a student newspaper at Southern Illinois University.

But she slipped away and went on the lam, the newspaper reported. No one’s been able to catch Porkchop ever since.

The city didn’t seem to mind — at first. In fact, Porkchop was named an honorary citizen and allowed to roam the streets, helping herself to table scraps and bowls of cat food, and playing with dogs in the park, according to KFVS. Residents say they’ve also posted “Pig Crossing” signs and put out a couple of baby swimming pools for Porkchop.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Porkchop the pig, who lives in Herrin, Illinois, plays with local dogs at the park and in yards. Photo by Kathy Benjamin.

The town’s culinary hospitality caused Porkchop to double in size, making her difficult to catch, KFVS reported.

“It has an owner and we’ve contacted them before,” animal control officer Madalyn Holden told the Cape Girardeau, Missouri TV station in April. “But they can’t catch the pig and we can’t catch the pig, so it’s a citizen at this point for all we know.”

As Porkchop was making herself at home in the community — despite not letting anyone get too close — she also was gaining attention across the country. ABC, CNN and other news outlets reported about the elusive-but-endearing swine.

The little city of Herrin, IL has a new, unofficial mascot -- Porkchop the Pig, who is loved by all but captured by none! See: MW-029FR pic.twitter.com/s14t4hfT42 — CNN Newsource (@CNNNewsource) April 27, 2019

For some residents of the town of about 13,000, Porkchop has become more than just a pet, mascot or claim to fame. Rebecca Potter, who started a Facebook page for the town’s pig, told McClatchy that Porkchop has united the community.

“We have a very high rash of crime and drug use,” Potter told McClatchy. “Suspicion abounds. This has brought the community together in way we haven’t seen in a long time.”

Except now, the city’s sentiment may be shifting. Mayor Steve Frattini, who previously called Porkchop a citizen, said the city changed its mind because of concerns about public health and safety, according to WSIL.

“I would love for the owner to step forward and claim their pig and put them in an appropriate place or environment,” Frattini told WSIL.

That’s divided residents in Herrin.

The city’s ordinance bans non-domesticated animals, including pigs, and requires livestock be kept in an agricultural district. City officials posted part of the ordinance on Facebook — without mentioning the 200-pound loose pig — and it drew more than 100 comments from residents, most indicating concern for Porkchop.

“There are two schools of thought,” said Teresa Fouke, a photographer who takes pictures of Porkchop, according to WSIL. “One is that she can become bacon or the other is that she is a being and deserves respect.”





Fouke told McClatchy she hopes that Porkchop can be caught and rescued by someone. The city doesn’t have another choice, she said.

“It would be political nightmare if they don’t treat her like the pet she is,” Fouke said.

Teresa Fouke, who's a photographer in Herrin, Illinois, takes photos of wildlife and lately has been taking pictures of Porkchop the pig. Photo by Teresa Fouke.

Now Potter has started an online petition to keep Porkchop free. About 800 supporters had signed by Friday afternoon. Potter argues that Porkchop isn’t dangerous.

“Porkchop is happy,” Potter said. “It’s apparent in her wagging tail and enthusiastic oinks. She just doesn’t want to be touched.”