Google Maps detour strands dozens of airport-bound Denver drivers in a muddy field

About 100 cars got stuck in the mud after drivers used a Google Maps detour that led them straight into an apparently private road, media reported.

Drivers rushing to Denver International Airport on Sunday ran into a crash that was blocking their way, so they followed the quicker detour suggested by Google Maps, according to Denver, Colorado TV station KMGH.

The shortcut actually led drivers to a dirt road through a field, according to KUSA.

“It was like we were out in this farmer’s field and there was just two tracks where he had driven across the field,” Connie Monsees told the Denver TV station.

Because it had rained shortly before, smaller vehicles became stuck and slid around, trapping about 100 cars, KCPQ reported.





City officials in Denver and Aurora told KHMG that the road is privately owned.

“Take a look at the Google map and it’s going to tell you where to go, but you are not a lemming and you don’t need to follow it exactly,” said Jayson Luber, a traffic reporter for KHMG.

In a statement, Google disputed that the road was marked private, according to CNN.

“We take many factors into account when determining driving routes, including the size of the road and the directness of the route,” Google said in the statement provided to CNN. “While we always work to provide the best directions, issues can arise due to unforeseen circumstances such as weather. We encourage all drivers to follow local laws, stay attentive, and use their best judgment while driving.”