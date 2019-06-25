A Walmart meth lab? That’s what NC police thought when they evacuated store after spill

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine Learn about the brain reward system and the biochemical processes that occur during methamphetamine use. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Learn about the brain reward system and the biochemical processes that occur during methamphetamine use.

A spill inside a Walmart store in North Carolina prompted an evacuation and fears of a mobile meth lab.

High Point police say they started a hazmat investigation after a mysterious liquid was found near the store’s bathroom.

Officers thought it came from a “small meth operation” that leaked from a man’s backpack, according to WGHP and the police department’s Twitter account.

But police later discovered it wasn’t meth at all, officials announced in another tweet.

It turns out, the spill actually contained “industrial strength cleaner,” police say.

UPDATE: further testing determined that substance in bottle was not meth lab. Substance identified as industrial strength cleaner. Store will be turned back over to Walmart staff who will determine when to reopen. — HighPoint(NC)Police (@HighPointPolice) June 24, 2019