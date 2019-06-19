Books by Stephen King’s son are banned from Kansas prisons. He found out on Twitter

Hitler’s in, national parks are out. Strangest banned and allowed books in Texas prisons The Texas prison system has an inconsistent method of deciding which books are allowed in the state prisons. The books are scanned by mail room attendants for violent or otherwise inappropriate content. Several banned books have similar permitted Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Texas prison system has an inconsistent method of deciding which books are allowed in the state prisons. The books are scanned by mail room attendants for violent or otherwise inappropriate content. Several banned books have similar permitted

An organization in Seattle has been publishing banned-book lists from prisons all across the United States. Last month, Books to Prisoners published the list of books, comics, magazines and articles banned by the Kansas Department of Corrections.

It was a list of over 7,000 titles.

Joe Hill, son of Stephen King and author of such books as Horns, Nos4a2 and Heart-Shaped Box, learned Wednesday that his latter three books were on the list — and he has Twitter to thank.

Hill responded to a tweet about banned technology books in Oregon prisons and Books to Prisoners informed him his books had been banned in Kansas prisons.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“WHAT? Now I’m pissed,” he wrote.

WHAT? Now I'm pissed. Incarcerated degenerates are actually my core readership. https://t.co/n1LrOe97gO — Joe Hill (@joe_hill) June 19, 2019

The horror author went on to say that he was joking and that “most of my degenerate readers haven’t been arrested yet.”

I was obviously kidding: most of my degenerate readers haven’t been arrested yet! — Joe Hill (@joe_hill) June 19, 2019

Classics and hugely popular contemporary books made the Kansas list, including Game of Thrones by George R.R. Martin, It by Stephen King and A Clockwork Orange by Anthony Burgess. Books on topics such as Icelandic magic and tattoos were also included.

Several Neil Gaiman books made the list including American Gods and Norse Mythology, but the author is no stranger to censorship. In 2017, he posted a tweet about books of his that were banned in Texas prisons while Hitler’s Mein Kampf was not (though the book did make Kansas’ list).

I just did a search and learned that many of my books, including Mr Punch, are banned in the Texas prison system. Unlike such not-banned Books as Mein Kampf. https://t.co/AQuL32wzOO — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) December 7, 2017

Interim Kansas corrections secretary Chuck Simmons said the censorship is a matter of safety.





“We censor based on the impact, or potential impact, on the security and operations of the correctional facility,” he said, according to KCUR. “There are other publications that the inmate has access to that can accomplish the same purpose in their education or rehabilitation goals.”

Books to Prisoners organizer Michelle Dillon said it seems like Kansas “hates books,” according to Newsweek. She points to a lack of oversight as a main driver for such a lengthy list, the outlet reported.

But Simmons told KCUR that “none of our staff have time to read the full content of all of the publications that come through the correctional facilities. It is a significant number.”

Inmates have the option to appeal books that are placed on the censored list, but of the 1,622 books that have been appealed in the last 15 years, only 141 were overturned, Newsweek reported.