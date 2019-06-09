NC motorcycle rider dies in crash after lightning strikes him in head, Florida cops say

Lightning safety tips Watch a NOAA video about being safe when thunderstorms and lighting approach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch a NOAA video about being safe when thunderstorms and lighting approach.

A motorcycle rider from Charlotte was killed Sunday when he was struck by lightning and then crashed on a highway near Orlando, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The power of the lightning strike caused the 45-year-old man’s helmet to crack and burn, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle rider died after crashing on Interstate 95 in Volusia County, the Highway Patrol said. That is about 50 miles from Orlando.

Although the man’s identity has not been made public, it was confirmed he is from Charlotte, WOGX reported.

After the North Carolina man was struck in the head by lightning, his motorcycle ran off I-95 and overturned, and he was thrown “some distance,” according to WSOC.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene just after 2 p.m., the Dayton Beach News-Journal reported.

An off-duty Virginia state trooper witnessed the lightning strike that shattered the helmet and the crash, per WFTV.

