Watch rattlesnake slither near sleeping couple as Tennessee deputy rushes to warn them

A rattlesnake was slithering near a couple sleeping in a gravel lot in Tennessee when a deputy noticed what was happening.

Deputy Adam Sisk, with the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, told KTRK that he was responding to a call about a suspicious person when he saw the couple and the snake.

The video shows him get out of his car, wake the couple and instruct them not to move.

“Don’t move,” he said. “There’s a rattlesnake right next to you.”

He then tells the couple to roll toward him.

The couple got up and away from the snake.

“It’s kind of a shocking event. You think you see everything in this profession then you see something like that,” Sisk told KTRK.