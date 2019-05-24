‘I’m sorry. I’ll leave:’ Oregon robber surrenders hatchet to clerk with gun, video shows

Robber leaves hatchet at convenience store after clerk pulls out gun, Oregon cops say The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance footage from an Oak Grove Plaid Pantry showing an attempted robber approaching the cash register with a hatchet, then leaving when the clerk displayed a gun. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance footage from an Oak Grove Plaid Pantry showing an attempted robber approaching the cash register with a hatchet, then leaving when the clerk displayed a gun.

A man planning to rob an Oregon convenience store last month was armed with a hatchet — but the clerk behind the counter had a handgun, surveillance video shows.

The cashier at the Plaid Pantry in Oak Grove outside of Portland used that gun to scare off the attempted robber around 1 a.m. on April 28, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the masked robber told the clerk: “I’m sorry. I’ll leave.”

Authorities are now looking for help finding the attempted robber.

“We’d like to reunite you with the hatchet you left behind,” deputies said in a news release Friday.

Surveillance video released by the sheriff’s office shows the masked man peering into the store through the windows and checking out the surroundings before he walks inside.

Once in the store, the robber went up to the counter and took the 12-inch hatchet out of his pants, the sheriff’s office said. That’s when the clerk revealed his concealed weapon and called 911 as he held the robber at gunpoint, video shows.

The attempted robber got down on his knees and held his hands above his head, but then he suddenly ran from the store and headed east on Roethe Road, according to authorities.

Deputies who responded couldn’t track the attempted robber down, even with the help of a K-9. The suspect is described as about 5-feet-5-inches tall and in his early 20s.