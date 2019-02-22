Luna the dog just can’t get over Mufasa’s death in ‘The Lion King,’ video shows

Disney’s “The Lion King” has been known to stir some pretty primal human emotions for viewers of all ages. And that’s not just true for two-legged people, apparently.
The scene, with Simba pawing at his fallen father, begging Mufasa to wake up after he’s been trampled in a wildebeest stampede, is so powerful, that it can even make a dog cry. At least this dog, video shows.
Luna is a four-month old puppy living with Josh Myers of Chattanooga, Tennessee, according to his Facebook profile. Myers posted video Tuesday of Luna’s reaction to the onscreen tragedy happening before poor Luna’s eyes in his living room.
As of Friday morning, the video had been shared more than 42,000 times and viewed more than 1.9 million times.
Luna whimpers on the couch as Simba asks a lifeless Mufasa, “Dad?” the video shows. She stands up, gives a pensive tail wag and nervously repositions herself several times throughout the grueling two minutes of animated sadness.
She even lays down, in what appears to be genuine sympathy for Simba, right after the lion cub lays down under his dead father’s paw in mourning.
“Anything you can feel, I can feel, too,” Myers wrote in his Facebook caption. “We don’t deserve dogs.”
In 2015, one funeral home in the United Kingdom polled more than 2,200 adults, and found that respondents deemed Mufasa’s death at the hands of the evil Scar as the most iconic movie death scene ever.
