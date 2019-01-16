Primitive, deep-sea dwelling shark captured on video for first time -- looking pink

A first ever video of “the most primitive of the modern sharks” in the wild was unveiled this week by Beneath the Waves, a research nonprofit devoted to shark conservation.
The minute-long video, featuring footage taken in May, shows what appears to be a pink shark prowling a deep ocean trench off the Bahamas known as the Tongue of the Ocean.
It was filmed 2,500 feet down and the shark is a male sharpnose sevengill, a deep water shark which SharkSider.com describes as both little known and primitive “as they are most similar to sharks from the fossil record.”
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Beneath the Waves posted the video on its Facebook page Tuesday, calling it “the first ever recorded behaviors of this species in the wild.” The video has been viewed nearly 5,000 times in the past day.
Though the shark appears pink, that’s an optical illusion: “They are not pink,” Beneath the Waves told the Charlotte Observer. “They are light brown/gray, with white underside. The light from camera makes them seem pink.”
Most of what is known about the sharpnose sevengill was gleaned from examples of the shark caught by “longline fishing,” according to a research paper from the Journal of the Ocean Science Foundation that accompanied the video.
“This (video) observation provides new insights into the behavior of this elusive shark,” the research paper states.
Among those observations: The shark never took the bait attached to the deep sea camera and kept its distance for 10 minutes, according to the paper.
Sharpnose sevengill sharks grow to just under 5 feet, have “an acutely pointed head” with “five rows of comb-shaped teeth,” says the Shark Research Institute.
They’re behavior is “poorly known,” but experts believe they’re “strong, active swimmers, and will bite when captured,” says the institute.
Comments