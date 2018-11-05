Man gets prison after shooting flamethrower and bear mace at cop, Wash. prosecutors say

A Washington man is headed to prison after attacking a cop with just about everything at his disposal — a makeshift flamethrower, bear mace, a paint can, a collapsible stool and a machete, federal prosecutors said.

Brandon Marchand, a 44-year-old man from Omak, Washington, was sentenced on Nov. 1 to more than nine years in prison and three years court supervision after pleading guilty in September to assaulting a federal officer resulting in bodily injury, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington Joseph Harrington said in a news release.

“When individuals engage in criminal conduct and place our law enforcement officers and the public in danger of physical harm, it is a serious matter and warrants serious consequences,” Harrington said in a statement.

A tribal officer for the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation (which Marchand is an enrolled member of) tried to arrest Marchand in February, but Marchand drove away from him on a four-wheeler — prompting the cop to chase after him. The cop shouted at Marchand that he was going to jail, the probable cause affidavit said.

It also said Marchand kept fleeing even after the cop used a Taser on him repeatedly, the Yakima Herald reported.

The cop chased Marchand to the shed where Marchand lived. Once Marchand was inside the shed, he closed the door behind him — and when the cop opened it up, Marchand used a propane torch and spray paint to create a homemade flamethrower, which he shot at the cop, the affidavit said.

The flame missed the cop, but lit the shed on fire for a moment, the Herald reported.

Marchand then shot bear mace into the officer’s face and eyes, according to prosecutors.

The officer fired a rifle at Marchand three times, but didn’t hit him, the Herald reported.

Next, Marchand fled the shed and went to a shop on his dad’s property, where he found a collapsible stool to toss at the cop, the affidavit said. Marchand then threw a paint can at the officer, bloodying his face.

Marchand started to go into his father’s camper trailer, where there could have been more weapons, according to the affidavit. But Marchand still wasn’t following the officer’s instructions, so the officer shot at Marchand two more times and hit him in the leg, prosecutors said.

The cop then performed first aid on Marchand until backup arrived, according to the affidavit. The cop and Marchand were then transported to different hospitals for treatment.