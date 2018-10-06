Kavanaugh protesters yell at Sen. Collins for voting ‘yes’ on procedural vote

Sen. Susan Collins, from Maine, told protesters outside her office she would vote “yes” in a procedural vote to move Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination for Supreme Court Justice forward on October 5. They responded by yelling “no.”
National

When will the Senate vote on whether Brett Kavanaugh will be a Supreme Court Justice?

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@mcclatchy.com

October 06, 2018 11:14 AM

The Republicans appear to have the votes to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, and the Senate’s up-or-down vote will take place this afternoon.

Though the vote was initially expected to take place around 5 p.m. EDT, there is now a possibility that the vote will be moved up, according to CSPAN.

Observing the full and customary 30 hours of Senate debate after a procedural vote, like Friday’s when Kavanaugh passed 51-49 on a general floor vote, would put the final Kavanaugh vote in the neighborhood of 4:45 to 5 p.m. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the 30 hours of debate started Friday at 10:52 a.m.

But CSPAN reported that Senate rules would allow for a deal to move up the vote, so the vote could happen as early as 3:30 EDT.

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told CBS News that he expected the vote to take place between 4 and 5 p.m.

What will happen?

Republican Sens. Collins and Flake and red-state Democratic Sen. Manchin have all announced they will vote to confirm Kavanaugh, paving the way for what will likely be the judge’s confirmation.

If no senator changes his or her Friday vote, Kavanaugh will likely be confirmed by either a 51-49 or a 50-48 vote, depending on whether Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, can make it to the floor in time for the vote, as he is attending his daughter’s wedding Saturday. Sen Murkowski, R-Alaska, said she will vote “present,” while still opposed to Kavanaugh’s confirmation, if Daines is unable to make the vote, according to NBC News.

Sen. Susan Collins stated that she will vote to confirm for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

How can I watch?

Cable news networks CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, and network television will air the vote.

You can also watch on CSPAN2 or the Senate’s official livestream.

