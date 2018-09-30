5-year-old isn’t expected to live to Oct. 31, so his town brought Halloween to him

Five-year-old Jaxon Baumgard has been fighting a rare type of cancer for about two years.
Doctors diagnosed the Arvada, Colorado, boy with Ewings Sarcoma — a cancer that started in one of his bones, but quickly spread to his lungs — in April of 2016, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his family.
“We were confident that we had found this just in time,” the GoFundMe says. “They had surgery to remove part of his bone in his leg which removed the whole tumor.
“After doing chemo and radiation, scans showed that his tumors were pretty much gone in his lungs,” the post continues. “They had all completely shrunk and stayed the same size for a few scans so they thought for sure it was just scars in his lungs.”
But in July 2017, the cancer came back — and it was more serious this time, the post states.
He started on a chemo treatment, and it was working, his aunt, Taylor Baumgard Chapman, said in the post.
In March of this year, Jaxon got a bone marrow transplant. But it didn’t work, Chapman wrote, and his chemo treatment was no longer working.
“Our hearts were completely broken, dreams were shattered and my brother and sister in law were forced to sit down with hospice and make really hard and life changing choices,” Chapman said. “Jaxons cancer is really bad, and with a continued study drug, the doctors give him until the end of this year.”
That was until eight days ago, when Jaxon went in for more scans.
“The scans weren’t good, his lungs are filled with cancer,” Chapman wrote in a GoFundMe update. “The cancer is so bad it has started to push his heart and trachea, and his lungs are filled with blood.”
Doctors said they don’t expect Jaxon to make it through the next month, Chapman said.
“They predict that he may only have a week left with us where he is ‘here,’ the rest of the time, he will probably just be sleeping,” his aunt wrote just over a week ago.
With the terminal diagnosis coming just before the holiday season, Jaxon’s family decided to make the holidays come early this year, Amanda Baumgard told Denver7.
“Celebrating all the holidays together as a family is super important to us,” Jaxon’s mom, Amanda, told the TV station.
So, last weekend, Colorado-based Project Nerd, a “destination for geek and pop-culture,” helped plan a trick-or-treating event with Jaxon’s family and Colorado Ghostbusters, “a social cosplay charity group raising money for good causes.”
The groups asked all the businesses in Old Town Arvada to help with the event, and “every single one of them said yes,” Iggy Michniacki, Project Nerd founder, told 9News.
Then, on Saturday, Halloween was officially in Arvada.
And Jaxon got to wear an “incredible” costume thanks to Walkin’ & Rollin’ Costumes, a Kansas-based nonprofit that makes free wheelchair costumes for children with special needs.
About a week before the event, Amber came across the wheelchair costume website while looking for costume ideas, she told Denver7, and she sent in the request.
“I looked at the request, I showed it to my wife and she read it, and looked at me and said, ‘Well, we’re making it,’” creator Lon Davis told KDVR. “There was no doubt that we were going to make it.”
Davis and some volunteers made the Bullseye costume from “Toy Story” in less than a week and then drove it from Kansas to Arvada overnight, according to KDVR.
“Creating this costume was the most emotional costume I have created,” Davis told The Wichita Eagle. “Seeing Jaxon in his costume was a great feeling of accomplishment in a very short time.”
The Bullseye costume was revealed to Jaxon at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the same night as the trick-or-treat event.
“This is why we do what we do,” Walkin’ & Rollin’ Costumes posted to Facebook.
Jaxon’s family dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head and Jessie the cowgirl, photos show.
“If it was October 31st, I felt like it couldn’t have been any better than what it was,” Jaxon’s dad, Zach, told 9NEWS.
