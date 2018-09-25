L.A. homeless were paid $1 to forge signatures on California ballot measure, cops say

Food. Cigarettes. A dollar bill, or even less.

That’s what Los Angeles Police Officer Deon Joseph says individuals offer homeless people in exchange for forged signatures on California state ballot measures on Skid Row, an area of the city known for its tent encampments, KABC reports.

“It’s been going on for years,” Joseph told the TV station. “They say, ‘Hey, you want to make a quick buck?’”

Last week, Los Angeles police arrested three people on Skid Row on felony election fraud charges after they were caught paying $1 or less to homeless people for forging signatures on a state ballot measure, Capt. Marc Reina said in a Tweet on Friday. Reina didn’t specify which ballot measure or measures were involved.

Reina posted photos showing signature-gathering and the exchange of cash.

“Yet another arrest,” Reina said.

Yet another arrest by your @LAPD_RESET officers for Election Code Fraud. Three people booked on Felony charges. Homeless individuals were getting paid $1.00 or less for a forged signature on a State ballot measure. #VoterFraud #SkidRow pic.twitter.com/uulOo1XsNv — Captain Marc Reina (@LAPDMarcReina) September 22, 2018

Earlier this year, three men were arrested for paying the homeless on Skid Row to forge names on campaign petitions, NBC Los Angeles reported in March. Those arrests came after an undercover operation.

In that earlier instance, police said they seized thousands in cash as well as lists of Los Angeles County voters, NBC reports. Authorities said the men had paperwork for four measures: one increasing oversight of the Sheriff’s Department and cutting jail time in Los Angeles, a second improving the safety of Long Beach hotel workers, a third to cut the number of felons that qualify as nonviolent throughout California and a fourth to raise taxes on millionaires and businesses owners statewide, according to the TV station.

A leader involved in the Long Beach measure condemned the alleged illegal signature-gathering.

“More than 46,000 Long Beach residents signed the petition to put an initiative on the ballot in November to protect women from sexual assault,” said Juana Melara, the campaign’s manager and a local hotel worker, according to the Long Beach Post. “While we have no information about these particular individuals, we of course do not endorse the type of misconduct alleged.”

Ultimately, the men arrested in March on suspicion of election fraud only faced misdemeanor charges, NBC reports.

“It sends the message that it’s not a big deal,” Joseph told KABC following the arrests that were announced last week. “And as a result these guys come back.”

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla told KABC that the state takes voter fraud seriously, but added that the crime “is exceedingly rare,” citing years of studies and reviews.