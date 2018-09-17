‘Entrepreneurs’ were invited to a church — and one sold pot brownies, Georgia cops say

Assorted baked goods were for sale at a Georgia church last week — and at least some were intended to leave buyers baked themselves, according to a local counter-narcotics team.

Two women were arrested on felony charges Friday after one got caught selling undercover cops marijuana edibles, which were displayed at the Savannah church during an event for local entrepreneurs, according to the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team.

The menu? Puddings, brownies, cereal treats and other marijuana-laced edibles were on offer at the table, authorities said, adding that one of the suspects was “actively advertising her edibles on various social media sites.”

After buying the edibles from Ebony Cooper, 28, officers kept an eye on her and followed her and another woman — Leah Pressley, 26 — until pulling them over for a traffic stop, according to Gene Harley, assistant deputy director of the counter-narcotics team.

Police searched their car and discovered “a large amount of edibles and more than $1,000 in cash,” police said. They also had a loaded gun, which authorities suspect Cooper kept with her as she sold the pot brownies on church grounds, according to the counter narcotics team.

Ebony Cooper, 28, of Savannah, Georgia, sold undercover officers the edibles, according to authorities. Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team

Each faces felony drug charges. They remain in custody at the Chatham County Detention Center, authorities said Monday.

Leah Pressley, 26, of Savannah, Georgia, faces drug charges but isn’t believed to have sold the edibles at the church event, according to authorities. Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team

Authorities said they don’t think Pressley was involved in the day’s edible sales at the church.

The rest of the vendors at the church event — which was hosted by an outside group, but held on church grounds — “appeared to have been operating in a lawful capacity,” authorities said.

Asked if buyers at the church may have unknowingly purchased the marijuana products, Harley said that “it’s possible. It was sitting on a table that was in no way secured. Anyone could have just picked the items up.”

Harley said the table was selling legitimate products in addition to the illegal edibles.

Agents said the church didn’t realize illegal products were being sold at the event.

The investigation is ongoing, Harley said, and more arrests are possible.