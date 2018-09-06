Washoe County, Nevada, deputies found this abandoned kitten under their trailer at the Burning Man festival, coaxed the cat out with days of food and then a deputy adopted it, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies coax abandoned kitten to safety at Burning Man and adopt it, photos show

September 06, 2018 10:15 PM

Deputies at the Burning Man festival in Nevada heard an “unusual sound” under a sheriff’s office trailer last week, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

To investigate, deputies peered beneath the command post trailer on Aug. 29. That’s when they spotted a tiny black and white kitten with adorably large whiskers, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

There was a problem, though: The little cat had wedged itself under the trailer in a spot that deputies couldn’t access, which meant the kitten would have to come out on its own, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies then began feeding the cat — and after a handful of days, they were able to lure the kitten out to safety.

But the cat still had “no owner or place to go,” so one of the sheriff’s office’s SWAT deputies adopted the animal and named it “ACE,” the sheriff’s office said.

“So happy he was so vocal and you found him!” one Facebook commenter wrote.

The kitten was named “ACE” and adopted by a SWAT deputy, authorities said.
Washoe County Sheriff's Office

