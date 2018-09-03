Texas mom crashes Mercedes in 100-mph chase — then runs off with her baby, video shows

A Texas woman led police on a chase through southwest San Antonio in June that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour — and she had her infant riding in the Mercedes with her the entire time, video newly released by state authorities shows.

A state trooper had tried to stop 29-year-old Caitlyn Rodriguez on Highway 90 on June 15 as she drove near Lackland Air Force Base, KSAT reports. But Rodriguez — who had warrants for her arrest — just kept driving, the state’s department of public safety said.

Toward the beginning of the video, which is recorded from a helicopter, authorities note that there’s an infant in the speeding Mercedes SUV Rodriguez is driving.

The video catches the Mercedes weaving through traffic and nearly hitting other vehicles before authorities finally were able to lay out spikes to slow the vehicle down.

After hitting the spikes, Rodriguez’s car left the highway and drove into the grass — but then continued speeding right onto an access road that ran parallel to the highway, video shows.

Caitlyn Rodriguez, 29, was arrested in San Antonio, Texas, in June after leading police on a chase of up to 100 miles per hour and then getting out of the car with her baby in a baby carrier and trying to carjack someone else, video shows. Bexar County Sheriff's Office

From there, Rodriguez flew through red lights and careened into oncoming traffic, according to authorities.

Eventually, the Mercedes approached an intersection where a handful of cars appeared to be stopped at a traffic light. But the Mercedes apparent efforts to brake were unsuccessful, and the vehicle slammed into a white pickup in front of it, totaling the front of the car, video shows.

That’s when Rodriguez hopped out of the driver’s seat, ran around to the rear passenger’s side and got out the baby carrier, according to authorities.

Then she started running, video shows.

Rodriguez held the carrier in one hand and what looks like a small, thin wallet in the other.

Eventually, Rodriguez ran over to a white SUV, opened the front passenger door and climbed in with the baby carrier, video shows. Troopers said she was trying to carjack the vehicle.

But just moments after Rodriguez had clambered in, a squad car drove up in front of the SUV and a trooper got out with a gun drawn, video shows.

Rodriguez was arrested on charges of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest, state authorities said.

Rodriguez’s baby wasn’t harmed during the chase or the arrest, authorities said. Police said they handed the child over to Child Protective Services.

There was another child in the SUV Rodriguez had tried to carjack, video shows. An officer grabbed that child as officers detained Rodriguez, and another officer handled Rodriguez’s baby in the baby carrier.

Rodriguez has been in custody since the June chase, KSAT reports. She’s been convicted before in San Antonio’s Bexar County on charges of prostitution, theft and forgery, and has been arrested for aggravated assault, according to the TV station.