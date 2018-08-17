Swerving UPS driver was drunk — and had a surprise in her coin pocket, La. cops say

A drunk UPS driver in Louisiana was “swerving erratically” on Thursday — and that was just the tip of the iceberg, according to the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies tracked down 27-year-old driver Skyla Hall (and witnessed her volatile driving firsthand) after a complaint came in about an impaired delivery woman in the afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Hall had been driving the truck between Pioneer and Oak Grove at the time, deputies said.

Deputies pulled Hall over, and their suspicions were confirmed: Hall agreed to a battery of field sobriety tests and did poorly on them, they said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Hall, a resident of Winnsboro, Louisiana, was then arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving left of center, the Sheriff’s Office said.

But a search of Hall’s possessions revealed another crime, deputies said.

Hall had seven hydrocodone pills stashed in the coin pocket of her wallet, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She faces hydrocodone possession charges as well.

The Sheriff’s Office said UPS representatives told them Hall had been fired weeks before the incident, “but the union brought her back,” KARD reports.

According to UPS, a search of Hall’s personal car revealed that she had been stealing packages from her truck, KARD reports.