Man stole beer from gas station — then owner grabbed his gun and chased him, cops say

A shooting over about $36 worth of stolen beer left a Florida man with serious injuries and a gas station owner in handcuffs, authorities said, FOX 13 reported.

Rennie Defoe Jr., 43, swiped three 18-packs of Natural Ice beer from the cooler at a Shell gas station in Lakeland on Tuesday night, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, The Ledger reported. But after he left, Mehedeun Hasan, who co-owns the business with his 61-year-old father, ran after him with his 9mm handgun, deputies said, reported the newspaper.

Hasan can be seen leaving the store with his father and then confronting Defoe with the weapon, surveillance video shows.

Police say Defoe put the beer in his Toyota Camry and attempted to flee, the Daily Ridge reported. But Hasan’s gun was pointed at Defoe as he began to drive away, deputies said. Hasan allegedly fired at Defoe, reported the Daily Ridge.

Defoe crashed less a mile away from the gas station, deputies said. He was shot in the chest and arm and taken to a hospital in critical condition, authorities said, reported FOX 13.

Hasan, 22, was charged Wednesday with attempted second-degree murder, the Daily Ridge reported. He’s also accused of shooting into an occupied vehicle, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Mehedeun Hasan, 22, is charged with attempted murder. Polk County Sheriff's Office

Earlier this year, a convenience store clerk allegedly chased after a 17-year-old and shot him to death when the teen took a beer without paying, according to police in Memphis, Tennessee. The clerk was charged with first-degree murder.

Police in that case urged people against “hunting suspects down” and shooting them. “If he’s not giving direct, imminent danger to you, leave it be. Call the cops. Let us figure it out,” a department spokesman said.

It’s unclear whether Defoe is facing charges.