Raccoon trapped in peanut butter jar ‘tried to thank’ cop who came to the rescue, video shows

Somewhere in Indiana, a peanut butter-loving raccoon is very, very grateful.

A police officer was patrolling in Danville, Indiana, on Wednesday night when he spotted a comical scene on U.S. Highway 36. There was a raccoon scurrying aimlessly through the roadway with its head trapped inside a peanut butter jar, body camera video shows.

Officer Josh Gauger’s first reaction? Laughter — and it’s hard to blame him, considering the spectacle unfolding in front of him.

But then Gauger pulls over his patrol car and gets out to have a closer look at the critter and its tasty predicament, video shows.

“Come here,” Gauger says to the animal.

As if looking for help, the raccoon heads Gauger’s direction and ends up on the shoulder near the cruiser. Then Gauger bends over and — by the glow of his flashing blue and red police lights — grabs the peanut butter jar and lifts the raccoon up by it, trying to dislodge the animal, video shows.

Gauger appears to be (and hopefully is!) wearing gloves as he tries to free the animal.

“Shhh,” Gauger whispers to the raccoon in the video.

And after a moment, success: The raccoon wiggles loose from the jar and begins to saunter off, video shows.

Gauger laughs again, then checks in on his new friend.

“You alright, bud?” Gauger asks as the raccoon makes its way to a grassy area along the side of the highway.

But before the raccoon disappears into the brush altogether, it turns back and seems to look at the officer, video shows.

Police wrote on Facebook that it “sounds like the raccoon then tried to thank Officer Gauger for helping him out.”

“You’re welcome,” Gauger says in response.

At the end of the video, the officer holds the peanut butter jar up to his body camera. The peanut butter had all been eaten, Danville police said.