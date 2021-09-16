Northbound lanes U.S. 301 shut down after tanker truck flips onto car, killing driver

09/16/21—A tanker driving northbound on U.S. 301 was making a left turn onto 44th as a Chevy sedan was doing the same in a different turn lane, when the tanker entered the other driver’s lane it overturned, killing the driver of the sedan. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. provided

All northbound lanes of U.S. 301 remain shut down in Manatee County after a tanker truck carrying 2,000 gallons of chlorine flipped over onto a car, killing the driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At about 4:30 a.m. Thursday, the victim was heading north on U.S. 301 approaching 44th Avenue East in the left lane while the tanker trucker was also approaching the intersection in the left turning lane. But as the driver of the tanker attempted the left-hand-turn, the tanker flipped over and fell onto the car.

“It is appears we had an inexperienced driver. He obviously took that turn way to fast,”’ Trooper Kenneth R Watson said. “Whenever you have a load that heavy, the momentum is going to shift and unfortunately there was a passenger vehicle.”

The driver of the car was pronounced dead by paramedics, but remained pinned inside the car as crews work to offload the 2,000 gallons of chlorine that remained inside the tanker.

None of the chlorine spilled onto U.S. 301, according to Watson. Traffic was being diverted at 38th Avenue East.

The 39-year-old man driving the tanker truck was not injured.

Troopers are waiting until they can confirm the victim’s identity before notifying next of kin.