A crash has closed all lanes on State Road 62 near Duette Road, according to FL511.

Officials notified drivers around 7 a.m. Friday via social media and are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.

Manatee County: All lanes blocked East and Westbound on SR-62 just east of Duette Rd due to a crash. Seek alternate route. https://t.co/LRaWJOsGBS — FL511 Tampa Bay (@fl511_tampabay) August 27, 2021

