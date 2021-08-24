Pedestrian seriously injured in Bradenton crash at 33rd and GT Bray Park

One northbound lane in the 5800 block of 33rd Avenue Drive West at GT Bray Park was closed for about an hour Tuesday afternoon as law enforcement worked a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Bradenton police notified the public via Twitter at about 12:30 p.m. , asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.

According to BPD the unidentified pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

We are on the scene of a vehicle crash at the 5800 block of 33rd Ave Dr W. The northbound lane will be closed during this time. Please avoid the area if possible, and watch out for Officers. Check back for updates. — Bradenton Police (@BradentonPD) August 24, 2021

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.