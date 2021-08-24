Traffic

Pedestrian seriously injured in Bradenton crash at 33rd and GT Bray Park

Bradenton

One northbound lane in the 5800 block of 33rd Avenue Drive West at GT Bray Park was closed for about an hour Tuesday afternoon as law enforcement worked a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Bradenton police notified the public via Twitter at about 12:30 p.m. , asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.

According to BPD the unidentified pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Traffic

Man dies in crash after driving through stop sign in Manatee County, troopers say

June 03, 2021 7:29 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service