Traffic
Pedestrian seriously injured in Bradenton crash at 33rd and GT Bray Park
One northbound lane in the 5800 block of 33rd Avenue Drive West at GT Bray Park was closed for about an hour Tuesday afternoon as law enforcement worked a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Bradenton police notified the public via Twitter at about 12:30 p.m. , asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.
According to BPD the unidentified pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Comments