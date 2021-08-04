Heavy rains close portions of Morgan Johnson Road. Here’s what to know

Manatee County was forced to close down a portion of Morgan Johnson Road on Wednesday due to heavy rains.

Heavy rain that began overnight and drenched areas of Manatee County into Wednesday morning caused flooding on portions of Morgan Johnson Road, portions of which have been shut down.

The closure is from Morgan Johnson Road between SR 64 East and 13th Avenue East.

Manatee County public works got reports of rising water just before 9 Wednesday morning and observed hazardous road conditions leading to the decision to close the road.

“This morning, Manatee County stormwater and highway maintenance crews were called upon to assist with temporary actions to stabilize the area and close the roadway until the water subsides,” said Public Works Director Chad Butzo. “We experienced an enormous amount of rainfall over the last 24 hours.”

As much as four inches of rain was reported in the area over the past 24 hours.

“The closure will remain in effect for several hours and motorists should monitor the county’s website at mymanatee.org and social media pages for updates,” Butzo said.

Drivers in the area should detour using 13th Avenue East and 65th Court East.

The county is reporting no other road shutdowns. However, Butzo reminds drivers that standing and pooling water can make some roads impassable.

“We advise that drivers use caution whenever roads are wet, and that they avoid driving through standing water,” he said.

Drivers can call 941-708-7497 to report local flooding.

