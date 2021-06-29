Traffic

Woman dies from injuries suffered in June 21 crash in Bradenton, FHP says

A 60-year-old Bradenton woman has died from her injuries after a crash that took place on June 21.
A 60-year-old Bradenton woman has died after an accident on State Road 70 on June 21, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman died from her injuries on Monday, FHP said.

Troopers say the initial crash occurred near the intersection of State Road 70 and 39th Street East around 1:40 p.m. on June 21 when the victim was hit from behind.

Both vehicles came to a stop and when the woman left her vehicle to talk with the other driver, a 28-year-old Palmetto woman crashed into the two other vehicles.

The impact of the crash caused one of the vehicles to strike the victim.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
