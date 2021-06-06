Overturned semi-truck slowing traffic on U.S. 301 in Bradenton

6/6/21--Emergency crews respond to an overturned semi-truck at the corner of Ninth Street and First Avenue in Bradenton. Screengrab via Facebook user Lindsie Walker

An overturned semi-truck is causing a traffic slowdown on U.S. 301 North in Bradenton on Sunday night.

The semi-truck is fallen near the intersection of Ninth Avenue/Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and U.S. 301/First Street, about a half-mile south of the DeSoto Bridge.

Bradenton Police Department officers were at the scene as of 6:30 p.m.

One northbound lane of U.S. 301 will remain closed while emergency workers respond to the accident, according to the police department.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible. As of 7:45 p.m., traffic remained congested near the intersection.