Man dies in crash after driving through stop sign in Manatee County, troopers say

A 70-year-old Kissimmee man was killed Wednesday when he ran a stop sign on Moccasin Wallow Road at 36th Avenue East, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The unidentified man was driving north on 36th Avenue around 3:15 p.m. when he continued through the intersection without stopping, troopers said.

A semi-truck was traveling north on Moccasin Wallow Road and collided with the sedan, troopers said.

The driver of the sedan died at the scene, according to FHP.