Traffic

One dead, one injured in fiery Bradenton crash, troopers say

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that took place in Bradenton Thursday night.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that took place in Bradenton Thursday night. File photo
Bradenton

A single-vehicle crash Thursday night killed one and injured a 38-year-old Bradenton man, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were still trying to identify the deceased individual as of Friday morning.

According to FHP, the accident happened just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of 27th Street East and 26th Avenue East.

Troopers say the driver was traveling south on 27th Street East when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a pedestrian crosswalk indicator, as well as a utility pole. After the impact, the sedan burst into flames.

The unidentified passenger died at the scene and the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  

Traffic

Crash blocks part of U.S. 41 near Port Manatee, FHP says

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service