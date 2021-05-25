Overturned dump truck causes major traffic headache on Interstate 75 in Manatee

An overturned dump truck is causing a major traffic backup on Interstate 75 North in Manatee County on Tuesday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

At about 1:55 p.m.., a tire blowout caused the driver to lose control of the truck near mile marker 233, in northern Manatee County, troopers say. The vehicle then turned over and spilled its cargo of crushed asphalt across the northbound lanes of interstate.

The truck’s driver was unharmed, according to FHP, and no other injuries related to the crash were reported. However, the left lane of the interstate remains blocked as crews clean up the mess and make road repairs.

As of 4:45 p.m., northbound I-75 traffic was congested starting just south of the I-75/I-275 exchange, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. The backup extended north to near the Hillsborough County line.