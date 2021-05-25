Traffic

Crash blocks part of U.S. 41 near Port Manatee, FHP says

Manatee

At least one person was injured in a crash that blocked part of U.S. 41 in Palmetto, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash near the intersection with Inland Transport Street, near Port Manatee, was reported at 6:44 a.m. One northbound lane and one southbound lane are blocked, according to the FHP website.

No other details were immediately available.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

This story will be updated.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service