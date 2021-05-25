Traffic
Crash blocks part of U.S. 41 near Port Manatee, FHP says
At least one person was injured in a crash that blocked part of U.S. 41 in Palmetto, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash near the intersection with Inland Transport Street, near Port Manatee, was reported at 6:44 a.m. One northbound lane and one southbound lane are blocked, according to the FHP website.
No other details were immediately available.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.
This story will be updated.
