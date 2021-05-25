Crash blocks part of U.S. 41 near Port Manatee, FHP says

At least one person was injured in a crash that blocked part of U.S. 41 in Palmetto, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash near the intersection with Inland Transport Street, near Port Manatee, was reported at 6:44 a.m. One northbound lane and one southbound lane are blocked, according to the FHP website.

No other details were immediately available.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

New: Crash in Manatee County on US-41 South, before Buckeye Rd. All lanes blocked. Last updated at 07:07 AM. #fl511 https://t.co/V7B4Dkw9Ip — FL511 Tampa Bay (@fl511_tampabay) May 25, 2021

This story will be updated.