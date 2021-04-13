Traffic

Water line break snarling traffic in downtown Bradenton. Avoid this street, cops say

Bradenton

The Bradenton Police Department has closed the northbound lanes of 14th Street West as a result of a possible water mainline break.

Police announced the closure of the lanes in the 2000 block of 14th Street West at about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

“There is a possible water main break at the 2000 blk of 14th St. W. Northbound lanes are closed until further notice. Please use alternate routes,” the agency announced on Twitter.

This story will be updated.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
