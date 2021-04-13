Water line break snarling traffic in downtown Bradenton. Avoid this street, cops say

The Bradenton Police Department has closed the northbound lanes of 14th Street West as a result of a possible water mainline break.

Police announced the closure of the lanes in the 2000 block of 14th Street West at about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

“There is a possible water main break at the 2000 blk of 14th St. W. Northbound lanes are closed until further notice. Please use alternate routes,” the agency announced on Twitter.

TRAFFIC ALERT!

